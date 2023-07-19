Robert Downey Jr is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood with his Iron Man in the MCU, but after a long time, he has come out of that shell, and the world is ready to see him in another light as he prepares for his Oppenheimer to hit the theatres in a few days. But before that, the actor, along with chat show host Jimmy Fallon opened up about their failed audition for The Holiday, where RDJ had to face harsh criticism from the film’s actress Kate Winslet.

The film was directed by Nancy Meyers, starring Kate, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law; RDJ was called in for the role of Jude while Fallon was there for Black. For the uninitiated, Jude played the role of Watson in Downey-led Sherlock Holmes films, where the former was seen using a British due to the sleuth’s English background, but it came after the Meyers film.

As per Variety, Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon crashed The Howard Stern Show recently and shared the tale of their failed audition for The Holiday, and that’s when Downey revealed being called out by Kate Winslet for his English accent and she, even without mincing her words went on to criticise him by calling it really bad.

Robert Downey Jr recalled We both got called in just as seat fillers…[director Nancy Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals, and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.’ ” Downey continued how the Titanic star shattered him by saying, “‘And Winslet said, ‘That was the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.’ And I was like, ‘I’ll check out now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar.'”

He added, “Nancy said to me, said to both of us at the same time, ‘It’s great, it’s just not a perfect fit.'”

Robert Downey Jr’s Oppenheimer, led by Cillian Murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to release on July 21st. And for more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

