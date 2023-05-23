Actors go to different lengths to prepare for their roles. While some choose to gain or lose weight, others might change their hair colour or get tattoos. However, Jude Law took a new route and opted for a smelly perfume to prepare for his role as King Henry VIII for the movie Firebrand. Scroll down to read more.

Jude Law’s new period drama Firebrand received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Sam Riley and Eddie Marsan in prominent roles. The English actor, in a most recent interview, stated that he had put on the smelly perfume while shooting the movie.

On the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, Jude Law revealed to Variety, “I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away. His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil.” The actor shared that he discovered King Henry VIII suffered from a leg ulcer that he dealt with for the rest of his life after a jousting accident. The actor then added, “I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful.”

Jude Law also revealed that he then teamed up with a perfume specialist to create the horrific smell. Speaking about the same, the Sherlock Holmes actor shared, “She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents. She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter, and sweat.”

Shedding light on the same, Firebrand director Karim Aïnouz added, “When he walked in on set, it was just horrible” after Jude Law admitted that he first started using the perfume lightly on himself, but it soon turned into a spray-fest as the filming commenced.

Jude Law’s latest movie Firebrand focuses on the final days of the king, where we will see Alicia Vikander playing the role of Catherine Parr, his sixth and final wife.

