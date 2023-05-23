Vanderpump Rules drama has taken another new turn! By now, the world is aware of the showdown that went on between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. Tom received massive backlash from his close ones and fans for cheating on his long-term girlfriend. But just when we thought that he would let everything settle down and get on with his life with Raquel, things changed. He is allegedly dating another woman now, and the shock is too much to handle for his fans. Scroll on to learn more.

Tom, Ariana and Raquel’s story was already full of brutal betrayals and passionate affairs. It seems that a new person has joined the dynamics, and it’s pretty strange if we are being honest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tom Sandoval was accused of cheating on his long-term partner, Ariana Madix, with their close mutual friend, Raquel Leviss. There was confrontation, emotional outbursts, explanations and whatnot at the finale of Vanderpump Rules recently. In the end, Tom and Raquel had almost confessed their feelings for each other but maintained that they were not a couple. Now, the rumour mills have it running that Tom is seeing another woman. It all started when he was spotted at Austin Proper Hotel with a mystery woman. As per the US Sun, he is apparently dating a Texas-based influencer, Karlee Hale.

While Tom Sandoval’s rep has not commented on the matter, Karlee has deactivated her social media profiles. A Twitter user shared a post on the platform and claimed that he has been spending a lot of time with the social media personality recently.

Take A Look:

Tom and his new mystery woman together and spotted for the third time this week. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/xHzInlOjw0 — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 20, 2023

On the other hand, Ariana Madix seems to be moving out of the house in which she lived with Tom and, during the finale, told Andy Cohen, “My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible. I want to move on.” She also shared the news on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I’m moving up, not out. Well not yet, at least. It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very very soon.”

It seems that great things are waiting for Ariana! Let us know what you think of this new twist in the story.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Irina Shayk Takes Us On A Sultry Drive & Leaves Little To Imagination In The Tiniest Bra & Thong By Gucci With A Sheer Cover-Up; Her Red Lips Truly Make For A Bold Statement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News