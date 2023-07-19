The highly-anticipated Barbie movie is just days away from its release, and fans cannot wait to see the movie on the big screens. Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie has generated a lot of buzz because of its storyline, star-studded cast, and epic visuals. So, it doesn’t come as a shock that the initial reactions and reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

The movie’s star cast has been busy flying all over the globe to promote the movie and getting extraordinary response. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been leaving no stone unturned to let the people know what the movie is about and why they should see it. But everyone was waiting for initial reactions to pop up and now that the review embargo has been lifted, we finally can see the film’s much-awaited score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently enjoys an impressive 89% positive rating, based on 102 reviews. As more critics have the opportunity to see the film, this number may fluctuate, but it only adds to the excitement surrounding the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which is projected to have a blockbuster opening weekend, with estimated earnings exceeding $100 million.

To date, 102 critic reviews have been published, and the majority of them agree that Barbie is a must-watch film. Christy Lemire from RogerEbert.com described the movie as a “dazzling achievement” and a “visual feast.” Jane Crowther, writing for Total Film, commended the film for thinking “right outside of the box,” while Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times called it one of the year’s “smartest, funniest, sweetest, most insightful, and just plain flat-out entertaining movies.”

Alice Saville of Time Out remarked that Barbie is a wonderfully fun watch that expertly celebrates and satirizes the Barbie brand, its feminism, and girly aesthetics. Peter Debruge from Variety applauded Gerwig for creating the type of family film she wished she had as a girl, seamlessly incorporating multiple messages within Barbie’s portrayal.

With these overwhelmingly positive reviews, it’s clear that Barbie has managed to captivate audiences and critics alike. The film presents a unique blend of celebration, satire, feminism, and entertainment, all while delivering a visually stunning experience. It will be interesting to see Oppenheimer‘s score after the embargo is lifted and if it will be able to soar past Barbie’s score. Nevertheless, as the release date approaches, the buzz surrounding Barbie continues to build, and fans can eagerly anticipate an enchanting and thought-provoking film that pays homage to the iconic doll.

