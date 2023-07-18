Before taking on the role of Batman in 2016’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck appeared as Daredevil in the movie with the same name. The 2003 movie starring Affleck in the lead tanked at the global box office. A few years later, the Hollywood star shed light upon the same, revealing that the only movie he regretted doing in his decorated career was Daredevil. The actor also revealed that the movie left him feeling frustrated. Scroll down to read the details.

Circling back to Ben Affleck’s honest confession about his first stint as a superhero, according to Far Out Magazine, the actor, in an interview, shared, “The only movie I actually regret is Daredevil. It just kills me.” Affleck continued, “I love that story, that character, and the fact that it got f**ked up the way it did stays with me.” He then added, “Maybe that’s part of the motivation to do Batman.” Affleck, at the time, assured his fans Batman will be a much better film adding, “If I thought the result would be another Daredevil, I’d be out there picketing myself. Why would I make the movie if I didn’t think it was going to be good and that I could be good in it?”

The Gone Girl star, while speaking about Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, asserted, “That’s the movie I want to do”, adding, “I want to be a part of that. Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these movies and do it right – to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much. It frustrated me.”

There is a possibility that the disaster of Daredevil made him shift to DC. It was earlier reported that the studio planned for the sequel, but they ended up making a spin-off of Elektra featuring his then-wife Jennifer Garner. Elektra, unfortunately, too bombed at the box office, and it appears Affleck, by then already made up his mind to move to DC.

In a different interview, the Oscar-winning star praised the Netflix-produced Daredevil series released in 2015. “The Netflix show does really cool stuff,” said Affleck adding, “I feel like that was there for us to do with that character, and we never kind of got it right. I wanted to do one of those movies and sort of get it right.”

