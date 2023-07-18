Jennifer Lawrence needs no introductions. With her amazing performances and fearless nature, the actress has made her place in her millions of fans’ hearts. The actress is always spotted enjoying herself wherever she is, but this was not the case for years after she was shot to fame. JLaw once opened up about staying angry for years and how she overcame it

JLaw is among the Hollywood A-list and highly-paid celebrities. She has worked in various award winning movies and also bagged an Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

The actress began acting at an early age and her first major role was in the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Her film debut came with the 208 drama Garden Party but its was the 2010 Winter’s Bone that shot her to fame. Throughout her acting career, Jennifer Lawrence has gone through a lot of controversies and scandals. As she was not immediately prepared for them, it took her three years to love her life.

In 2016, in an interview with Glamour Magazine, the Hunger Games star said, “I didn’t really realize how angry and distorted I felt for, like, probably a solid three years. But [now] I love my life.” The actress further talked about being outspoken and said she does not feel she is misunderstood. Jennifer Lawrence said, “I don’t feel like I’m misunderstood. I feel like I’m over-paid-attention-to.”

It seems how three years after finding fame, JLaw realised who she truly is and called herself “goofy.” Jennifer Lawrence said, “I’m not trying to be a GIF. I’m not trying to be a picked-up-on-Twitter quote. All I’m trying to do is act. And I have to promote these movies.” “And I am, at the end of the day, I guess, a f***king lunatic. So if you record what I’m saying, it’s going to be goofy,” she added.

