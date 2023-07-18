Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who now works full-time in Hollywood, has been the target of trolls for a very long time as she has been accused of being very desperate of trying to fit in the western culture. The actress once got brutally trolled when during an interview, she revealed that her first celebrity crush was iconic rapper Tupac Shakur and that she felt like a widow when the rapper died in the year 1996. The Internet did not spare her at all as they mocked her again for being fake.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the personal front, was recently spotted with her singer husband Nick Jonas at Wimbledon. On the work front, Priyanka’s Amazon Prime show Citadel got dubbed as a flop. The actress, however, has not reacted to the news.

Circling back to Priyanka Chopra Jonas talking about Tupac Shakur, a Reddit post shared the clip where she was asked who was her “first celebrity crush?” To this, the starlet replied, “Tupac Shakur was probably my first big celebrity crush.” Priyanka added, “I may have worn black for 20 days after he died. Really, I felt like a widow.” She further stated, “He was like my big crush when I was in 8th or 9th grade.” For the unversed, Tupac died at the age of 25 after he was shot multiple times. In 2015, Priyanka, in her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, stated, “I’m going to say this on national television right now, you guys… I was supposed to be Mrs Tupac Shakur… I believed it. I really did.”

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to Priyanka Chopra’s comment. One user stated, “She is not real, trying too hard to be American. You cant convince me that a desi girl wanting to be an actor in Bollywood had Tupac as her first crush. Bruh what?” Another said, “This is such bs. Lol. Given the Desi beauty standards and the general colorism/ racism this is very very hard to believe.”

The next one got furious over the Baywatch star and posted, “She is very PR smart and never ever comes off as authentic.” Another shared, “And why would a Desi girl wear black for an American’s death, that too for 20 days !!!”

One user claimed, “Every damn interview she lies. She and her accent have a special place in my mind”, as one chimed in, “There she goes again..trying to out -American every American living in US. Kind of embarrassing, to be honest.”

A person shared, “Na Ghar ki rahi na ghaat ki, no one wants to see her neither in west nor here,” as another one concluded, “Using a dead person to fit in. Desperate.”

