Tom Cruise is one of the biggest action stars of the generation who is mostly known for doing his own stunts. While his recently released Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One was released on Wednesday and has been getting praise, the audiences are enthralled to watch Ethan Hunt running in style. As Hollywood and the world know how the actor loves to outshine in his stunts, Matt Damon shared an incident when he met the MI 7 actor and revealed how he fired a stuntman who got scared of doing a stunt.

The recently released Mission Impossible 7 has had a massive Box Office opening and is going strong. However, it will get a competition later this week as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie will have an epic clash that has got the world talking.

Ahead of the release of Nolan’s film, Matt Damon shared his experience with Tom Cruise when he had dinner with him. He revealed what sets the Mission Impossible actor apart from other action stars and how he fired a safety guy after telling the actor that a particular stunt was too dangerous. Speaking in an interview on the Max series Smartless: On The Road, Damon pulled off a brilliant imitation of Cruise and narrated how the action star managed to do the Burj Khalifa stunt in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

“He goes, ‘I’ve been thinking about this shot for 15 years!’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, really?’ He goes, ‘So I go to the safety guy, and I lay it all out.’ The safety guy goes, ‘We can’t do that. It’s too dangerous, you can’t do that. So I get a new safety guy,” said Matt Damon recalling his conversation with Tom Cruise.

Matt Damon on Tom Cruise describing to him how he got the green light for his Burj Khalifa stunt in Ghost Protocol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VZdKKJJd2E — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) July 16, 2023

Later in the conversation, Damon shared that this is what sets Cruise apart from other Hollywood stars. “ That’s where we are different. Like, when the safety guy says no, I am like, ‘The safety guy said that’s not a good idea!’” added the Oppenheimer star.

