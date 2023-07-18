There is a common notion that people don’t remain their real selves after drinking too much and behave in such a way that makes others believe that this is their alter ego speaking. Not just common people, even Hollywood celebrities tend to have alter egos and one such celebrity is none other than Jennifer Lawrence. The actress has revealed her alter ego, Gail, who emerges when she indulges in a specific type of drunk – rum. Unlike other actors and actresses who often find themselves the subject of controversy when under the influence, Gail seems to be an adrenaline junkie who will go to extreme lengths to entertain her loved ones.

One such moment took place when the ‘Causeway’ star went on a trip with her friends and got really drunk. What happened next? Let us take you back in time and show you a side of the actress that most people might not know about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, Jennifer Lawrence shared amusing tales of her adventures as Gail and explained that Gail could only be summoned when she drinks rum, and it was during one particular vacation that people got really got to know more about her alter ego. While talking about it, the actress amusingly recounted how, while intoxicated, she bravely consumed a handful of worms, much to the amusement of her friends who watched from the sidelines. But that’s not all. Lawrence also noted how she fearlessly jumped into shark-infested water simply for the thrill of it.

Jennifer Lawrence said, “We pull up the conch, and the guy driving our boat goes look. They all have little worms. I took it out of his hand and swallowed it, and then pulled the worms out of all the conchs and swallowed all the worms. And some of my friends are kind of laughing. But they’re like ‘Hello?'”

The actress didn’t stop there and further stated, “And then we pull up and he’s like, and this is where the fishermen clean all the fish out. So there’s all these sharks here. And I was like ‘sack’ and just jumped in. And everyone’s like ‘somebody get her some water and coffee.'”

Jennifer Lawrence’s alter ego is certainly one of a kind. While other celebrities may find themselves in trouble when intoxicated, Lawrence’s alter ego embraces adventure and danger, all in the name of entertainment. As Lawrence continues to let Gail loose on her vacation adventures, it’s clear that she embraces the opportunities to let loose and have fun, even if it means indulging in some outrageous behaviour.

Fans eagerly await more stories of Gail’s exploits, and it’s safe to say that while Jennifer Lawrence may occasionally find herself in unconventional situations, she always manages to turn them into unforgettable moments.

Must Read: Barbie: Margot Robbie Starrer Is An Expensive Affair With $100 Million Reportedly Spent On Just Marketing, Here’s Its Humongous Budget & How Much It Needs To Be Safe At The Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News