Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most popular hosts of the prime daytime show The Ellen Degeneres Show, which was graced by several esteemed celebrities, including Mariah Carey. Still, she once revealed that the experience was not that good for her because of what followed after that interview. Ellen has been often accused of bullying her guests, and her feud with Dakota Johnson over the birthday party invite went viral; besides that, there were allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

For the unversed, Mariah is reportedly the highest-certified female artist in the United States with five Grammy Awards to her credit. At the time she had her bitter experience on Ellen’s show, the singer was married to her then-husband Nick Cannon. After her time on the show, Carey did not shy away from expressing her experience as she slammed the host for her lack of courtesy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariah Carey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008 when she was pregnant, but she did not reveal the news Ellen being Ellen brought it up in her show, making the singer uncomfortable. Carey, in an interview with Vulture, said, “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment, is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.” Unfortunately, she was more disheartened about the news getting out on the show because she suffered a miscarriage a few days after recording the episode.

In the said episode, when in one of the segments where the celebs have to deny or accept tabloid rumours, Mariah Carey was clearly uncomfortable with it, and she said, “I can’t believe you did this to me, Ellen. This is peer pressure. What Ellen is doing is peer pressure.” The host replied, “Let’s toast to you not being pregnant.” Carey, who was pregnant at the time, took a small sip of the wine, which immediately prompted Ellen to say, “You’re pregnant!”

Mariah told Vulture later on, “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.” Years after that, when Ellen DeGeneres was facing several controversies owing to her show, the workplace toxicity and all, Carey said, “I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

The Ellen Degeneres Show came to an end last year after a lot of controversies and accusations, and for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: DC’s Superman: Legacy Gets Its New ‘Superman’ In David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan To Play Lois Lane

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News