Television host, actress, writer and producer Ellen DeGeneres is a popular name, and her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show is equally famous in pop culture. Many eminent personalities have graced the show of Ellen, and it has sometimes led to some controversies. The show has a live audience, and once one member shared her experience from the show, and it did not paint a good picture for the show’s host. Scroll below to get all the details.

Previously, many people allegedly called the workplace challenging. As per several reports, employees claimed that the set was toxic and that Ellen behaved badly with people.

In a report by The Sun, an audience named Dana Dimatteo was once a part of the audience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She shared her experience with the media outlet, and that’s not pleasant at all. Dana shared that Ellen’s show had many rules for the members of the audience. She shared, “I didn’t enjoy myself on the show. You have to follow all these rules, you can’t be yourself, you have to clap constantly and laugh at things that aren’t funny.”

Dimatteo further shared that if the audience members were asked to join Ellen DeGeneres in front of the camera, they weren’t allowed to speak out of turn, only if the show host wanted them to. She added they were, “not allowed to be funnier or smarter than Ellen, that she is the star and the comedian, not us.” She further added that the kind and fun self of Ellen that people see on screen is only for the camera, and in reality, “During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her ‘kind’ character and sit moodily in silence on her couch, not acknowledging anyone.”

However, Nadia Singer, who received VIP tickets for The Ellen DeGeneres Show shared it was one of her top five fun experiences. She said that Ellen looked happy even during the commercial breaks. She shared on Quora that Ellen came over to say hi to her mother and a friend of theirs. The show’s final episode aired last year.

