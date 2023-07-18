The countdown is towards an end, and we’re just three days away from the high-voltage clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both films cater to audiences of different genres and have scope to win at the worldwide box office. As the excitement is at its peak, let’s check out the budget of the Margot Robbie starrer and the least amount it needs to earn to be in a safe zone!

Both films are scheduled to release on 21st July, and the advance booking is going in full swing. As both biggies are mounted on a huge scale and promoted extensively, there’s a possibility of one denting the business of the other. Still, there’s plenty of room for both to be winners at the box office. While we earlier reported about Oppenheimer‘s budget, let’s see the cost of the other competitor.

Reportedly, Barbie is made with a budget of $145 million, and clearly, it’s a good enough cost to consider the film a biggie. But that’s not it, as the report in FandomWire states that apart from the production cost, another $100 million has been spent on marketing. That’s really a big amount, and the film has to do some kind of work to be in a safe zone at the box office.

Even though not confirmed officially, Barbie must earn at least $300-$350 million at the worldwide box office to be in a safe zone. Considering all the buzz around the film, achieving this figure would be no big task. Let’s see how things proceed once the biggie arrives at the box office.

