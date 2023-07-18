Jungkook has a knack for shattering records with whatever he does and his new song ‘SEVEN’ is doing just that. BTS member Jungkook has made history on Spotify with his highly anticipated solo debut, ‘SEVEN.’ The song reached an impressive milestone of 30 million streams within two days of its release. Not only that, but the music video for ‘Seven’ also achieved an astonishing feat, accumulating two million likes on YouTube in just one hour and fifty-eight minutes.

The success of ‘Seven’ on Spotify solidifies Jungkook as the fastest male vocalist to surpass 30 million streams on the platform. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was.’ Jungkook’s accomplishment further establishes his influence and popularity as a K-pop soloist. Upon its release on July 14th, the single reached to the top of the iTunes charts in several countries. The accompanying music video, featuring Han So Hee, also garnered an impressive number of views on YouTube within just 24 hours.

Spotify is not the only platform where the song performed so well and shattered records. The song debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, accumulating more than 15 million streams on its first day alone. This puts Jungkook in the same league as Taylor Swift, who holds the overall record on Spotify. Only two songs, Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Lavender Haze,’ have achieved higher first-day streams than ‘Seven’ in Spotify’s history.

In addition to its Spotify triumph, ‘SEVEN’ claimed the top spot on Melon’s Top 100 chart in Korea and debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart in Japan. Another remarkable feat was achieved by Jungkook as ‘Seven’ featuring Latto became the fastest K-pop artist to top the US iTunes chart, surpassing BTS’ own record with their song ‘Take Two’ within just one hour and six minutes after its release.

#JungKook’s “Seven” (2 days) becomes the fastest song by a male soloist to reach 30 million streams in Spotify history, surpassing “As It Was” (3 days). pic.twitter.com/TN2ksaulDN — ꒰ა 7̶ ໒꒱ (@sugarbabykoo) July 16, 2023

Without any doubt, Jungkook’s solo debut with ‘SEVEN‘ has proven to be a massive success, breaking records and showcasing his immense popularity and influence. The singer continues to captivate fans worldwide with his remarkable talent and cements his status as a rising star in the global music industry.

