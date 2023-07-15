BTS is one of the most popular boy bands not only in South Korea but across the globe. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS enjoys a massive fanbase that calls itself BTS ARMY. Now, Jungkook is hitting the headlines every now and then as his solo song SEVEN has finally dropped. However, he has faced a bit of backlash for its ‘s*xual’ rap lyrics by Latto.

But now, Jungkook has finally addressed the disappointment in the lyrics of his songs and defended the rapper in his recent interview. Here’s how his fans came in support of him. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

BTS’ Jungkook’s one of the most anticipated singles SEVEN has finally been released, and while the song became an instant hit among the ARMY and the K-pop fans, the artist faced a bit of backlash for using rapper Latto‘s ‘overtly s*xual’ lyrics in his song. The US-based rapper can be heard in his song uttering lyrics like:

“Tightly take control

Tightly take his soul

Take your phone and put it in the camera roll

Leave them clothes at the door

What you waiting for,

better come and hit ya goals

He jump in it both feet

Going to the sun-up, we ain’t getting no sleep

Seven days a week, seven different sheets,

seven different angles

I can be your fantasy.”

Now, in an interview with Variety, when Jungkook was asked, “The whole song is sexy, but the lyrics of Latto‘s rap make it a little more overtly s*xual. That’s typical with a guest rap. But were you good with her taking it just a little more direct or extreme than you did?” The BTS singer responded, defending the rapper. He said, “I thought it was important that it suited the overall mood of the song, and Latto’s unique charm came through very well.”

Now, Jungkook’s massive fanbase came in support of him and lashed out at the media portal. Check out the Twitter thread here:

can’t believe they straight up asked him if he was good with latto singing about seven different angles pic.twitter.com/qX1SKf2r4z — ayesha (@whooperjin) July 14, 2023

One wrote, “That’s so ridiculous to ask considering the explicit version lmao. this is such a weird question, to him and the tone regarding her..”

Another one penned, “They’re trying so hard to make him say stuffs that he never said.”

One of the netizens commented, “Variety is so unprofessional.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

