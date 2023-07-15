Johnny Depp is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and a great actor as well, with some out-of-the-box roles to his credit, but his discomfort showed on screen when he had to romance a much younger Christina Ricci in Sally Potter’s The Man Who Cried. Ricci, who is famous for portraying the role of Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, also shared her awkwardness while romancing Depp for the film.

Depp and Ricci shared the screen for the first time when she was only nine years old and was working with Cher and Winona Ryder in Mermaids. For the unversed, Johnny and Winona were a thing back then. Depp would often pay a visit on the film’s set, and that’s where he met Ricci for the first time.

Then in 1999, they shared the screen for the first time on Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow, and in the following year, Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci featured in The Man Who Cried as one another’s love interest. As per the plot, the film saw two long-term friends get intimate with one another, and Ricci looked at Depp as her elder brother. According to a report in Nicki Swift, Ricci at the 2000 Venice Film Festival said, “This love relationship is intense and strange. I’ve known Johnny so long, he’s protective of me as an older brother, and it’s weird to think of having s*x with him. So we know enough about each other to laugh at it. He said it was ‘like we were rooting around together like pigs’.”

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ricci, speaking about her off-screen and on-screen dynamics with Johnny Depp, said, “Anytime you’re rooting around like two pigs in front of 20 men or women on a set, it’s kind of bizarre, especially with someone you met when you were 9 and he was 27. But we get along so well that we could both laugh it off and say, ‘This is really irritating’.”

Johnny Depp also was weirded out by his on-screen pairing with Christina Ricci and, in an interview with The Guardian had once said, “I met Christina when she was nine years old, and when you have to regard that person you met at the age of nine as a love interest, it’s a little uncomfortable-unsettling.”

Johnny Depp recently received a standing ovation for his comeback film, Jeanne du Barry, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

