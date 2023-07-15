Amid the already hot and tense air at the DCU camp, a new controversy almost peaked yesterday when a Twitter user pointed out that HBO Max has deleted the trailer of Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League from their official YouTube Channel. James Gunn, ever since he joined the DCU as co-boss with Peter Safran, he has been accused of trying to erase Snyder from the comic universe. This new update that came as a shocker only strengthened those claims, and fans were quick to call out the boss and his studio. But turns out Warner Bros is now clarifying.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League was a movement in itself, as the movie was a result of rigorous fan demand for years. When James Gunn entered the game, he first axed Henry Cavill’s Superman future in a way killing the chances of Man Of Steel 2, which is a sequel to Zack’s first DCEU movie. Gunn now shapes his own Blue Boy Scout with Superman: Legacy.

While the disappearance of Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League trailer brought too much heat for Warner Bros and James Gunn, the studio decided to clarify the same. WB has now released a statement revealing the reason why they made the video private and confirmed that they haven’t deleted it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Warner Bros in a statement, has clarified that they have made Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League trailer private on HBO MAX’S YouTube channel and not deleted it. The reason behind doing so is a music licensing issues. Once the issue is resolved, the studio will make the trailer public again. They cleared that no dubious intentions were involved in the scenario.

However, when the trailer resurfaces on YouTube is still a mystery. The rage that Twitter saw yesterday was another prime example of Zack Snyder’s fandom and loyalist fanbase. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

