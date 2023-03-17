Christina Ricci, who had once entertained the audience as Wednesday Addams as a child artist, is now garnering appreciation once again for featuring in the Netflix-original Wednesday series. This time she played Marilyn Thornhill, the psychotic teacher in the series where Jenna Ortega played Wednesday. However, recently in a media conversation, Christina opened up about the change in the Hollywood industry and shared an incident from her life. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Christina opened up about not-so-happening incidents that she faced when she was younger in the Hollywood industry. And it’s really scary to even know about it.

As reported in the New York Post, Christina Ricci recently appeared in the show The View, where Sara Haines asked the actress, “How different is it do you think, for this cast, these younger versions, compared to when you were in that phase?” Talking about it, Christina shared, “It’s really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this s*x scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be n*ked.'”

Going further in the conversation, Christina Ricci mentioned an incident of her life when she was threatened for saying no to a ‘s*x scene’. She said, “They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this s*x scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”

Earlier, in another round table conversation, Christina Ricci had mentioned, “I remember once on a movie saying I wasn’t comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn’t do it. That would never happen now.”

“It was fine. I didn’t do it anyway. And they didn’t sue me,” she had further added in the conversation.

Christina Ricci will be next seen in the series Yellowjackets season 2, premiering from March 24 on Showtime. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

