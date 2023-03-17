Jennifer Lawrence is surely a favourite guest for TV talk shows thanks to her joyful and jolly nature. The actress knows how to narrate stories and use humour at the right time to lighten the mood. During one such appearance, Jennifer Lawrence left everyone in splits as she revealed how her father reacted to her b*aless scenes in the 2017 horror drama film mother!

JLaw has been in the industry for the past 15 years and has stunned everyone with her acting skills. The actress also has an Oscar in her name for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

During her promotional spree for her film in 2017, JLaw appeared on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers. During her conversation with the show host, Jennifer Lawrence got candid about her parents’ reaction to her film. She revealed that her father, Gary Lawrence, was not prepared for what was coming to him despite her warning to her family about what they might witness in the movie. Talking about the same, JLaw revealed the scariest part for her father was seeing her daughter’s n*pples.

Narrating the incident, Jennifer Lawrence said, “I wasn’t wearing a bra a lot because I’m like Mother…” She continued, “and my dad was sitting next to me and every time… I had just forgotten about that.” As the scenes came in which Lawrence somewhat flashed, her father would gasp.

Reacting to the same, Meyers said, “So the scariest element of this to your father…,” to which Lawrence continued, “…Was the outline of my n*pple.”

However, all Jennifer Lawrence’s father could talk about watching the movie was the presence of Liev Schreiber and Ray Donovan at the screening.

