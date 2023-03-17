At the Oscars 2023’s Vanity Fair after party, singer Ciara made an appearance wearing a sultry, nearly n*ked outfit, and since then, the netizens have been slamming her for opting for such a daring look and trolling the singer left and right. Now, Ciara took the matter into her hands and clapped back at those hateful trolls while showing her modest look on TikTok. Keep scrolling to know more!

However, it was not only her but also stars like Hunter Schafer, Emily Ratajkowski and Sabrina Carpenter who had graced the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 wearing almost nothing, flashing their curvaceous figure and busty assets in sheer outfits.

Ciara, who looked s*xy in a sheer Dundas halter dress with G-strings detailing with crystal embellishment and paired the look with a matching thong while covering her n*pples with pasties and completing the look with Christian Louboutin heels – broke the internet. As soon as her look got viral on the internet, the singer was slammed and trolled by the netizens with hateful comments. Now, recently, Ciara took to her TikTok handle and shared a video of herself while draping in a bed sheet.

Sharing her modesty look on her TikTok handle, Ciara shut down all the negative comments with a hilarious caption that read, “POV: How I’m Pulling up to Vanity Fair Next Year.” In the clip, she can be seen pairing her ivory-coloured bed sheet with sunglasses and minimal makeup. Captioning it, she further wrote “Selective outrage,” with a crying emoji.

One of her fans posted a screenshot of the video clip on Twitter. Check it out:

Since y’all couldn’t leave her alone , so #Ciara decided to dress and cover up like y’all wanted . Y’all happy now 🙂 ? Lol pic.twitter.com/2eEAeE9akE — IG: RitchyNyce (@DjRitchy) March 17, 2023

When Ciara’s Oscars look was doing rounds on the internet, netizens slammed her by saying, “No woman should have to do this for attention. You are beautiful and command attention clothed. Remember your children will see this some day. Peace and love.”

While another one wrote, “This is so unnecessary. You have kids and a husband that loves you, why must you dress like this? You are definitely seeking attention.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ciara’s lashing answer to all the hateful, negative comments? Let us know!

