Lady Gaga is the diva, as we all know. She has always been very vocal about her thoughts and has never shied away from speaking her mind. She is a great singer, actress and animal lover. She has always stood for what is right. However, at the Oscars 2023, when a paparazzo fell on the red carpet, the queen rushed to him to help him. While everyone was lauding the singer for her gesture, angry Gaga fans pointed out that the photographer touched her inappropriately. Check out the reactions below!

Gaga was nominated at the 95th Academy Awards for her song Hold My Hand in the film Top Gun: Maverick. She had graced the red carpet looking like a vamp wearing a black gown with sheer detailing on the upper half and completed the look with bold dramatic eyes and red lips.

Lady Gaga is known for keeping a poker face while walking down the carpet. However, when she was walking the Oscars red carpet, a paparazzo fell down while clicking her pictures. A Star Is Born actress rushed towards him and helped him stand up. Everyone was lauding the singer for showing such a gesture.

But, now the video clip is resurfacing once again so many days after the incident as netizens found the photographer allegedly touching Lady Gaga inappropriately on her as*. On one such shared video on Twitter, angry netizens have been pouring their comments. Check out the Tweet thread and watch the video here:

Lady Gaga ran to help a photographer who fell at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/czfGHvN29s — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

While one said, “Her face when he patted her near her butt.”

Another one commented, “and he assaulted her.”

The third one wrote, “Why did he touch her like that?”

Another comment can be read as, “She’s a SA survivor and the guy litteraly touched her waist… And she didn’t liked it at all… god i’m about to v0mit.”

One of them penned, “And he went in for a slight pat.”

However, there were also others who tried to nullify the situation and one of them wrote, “People are being so unnecessarily hasty on this one, the dress is drop waist and the man had just fallen and was getting his bearings, I’m sure it bothered her but I don’t think he meant to on this one.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Do you think the photographer touched Lady Gaga inappropriately? Let us know in the comments!

