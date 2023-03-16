Actor Jeremy Renner is well known across the globe thanks to his performance as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye. At the start of 2023, the actor made the headlines following a life-threatening snowplough mishap.

The accident – which took place on New Year’s Day, occurred when the MCU actor was helping his nephew to remove his car from the driveway at his residence near Reno, Nevada after the vehicle got stuck in the snow. The accident resulted in Renner having over 30 of his bones crushed and more injuries.

Now a source close to Jeremy Renner has revealed that the Hawkeye actor may not return as the superhero. Shocked? Well, read on to know all this insider had to share.

A source close to Jeremy Renner recently told Daily Mail that acting in films is no longer a priority for the MCU actor. The site reported the insider — who has recently spent time with the Hawkeye fame, saying “although he does still love acting, Hollywood is just not a priority to him anymore.” The source added that Jeremy’s focus had shifted away from his on-screen career after his accident, which resulted in more than 30 of his bones being crushed under a 14,000-pound snow plough.

The source added, “Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world.” The insider continued, “He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others.”

Whether Jeremy Renner does return as Hawkeye or features in any other Hollywood film, we wish him a healthy life ahead.

