American actor Jeremy Renner is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is well known for playing the role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor has never failed to impress us with his immense and true performance on screen.

Of all celebrities in Hollywood, Jeremy is just another name on the star list with one of the most impressive cars. Let’s look at how good of a collection our Hawkeye has.

Porsche Carrera GT

One of the most extreme Porsche-badged vehicles ever produced is the Porsche 911 Carrera owned by Jeremy Renner. One of the reasons the 911 Carrera is one of the most recognisable vehicles is that the manufacturer made every effort to make it one of the most technologically advanced vehicles ever. A 3.6-litre flat-six engine under the bonnet produces 325 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The Carrera GT has a top speed of 177 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. As per the CarDekho report, the car is priced at Rs 89.90 Lakh. However, it is not available anymore.

Ferrari California

The Ferrari California is one of the pricey automobiles owned by the Avengers star, who has a thing for convertibles because they’re so much fun to drive. one of the best-built vehicles for daily use and the occasional thrill of speed. The 4.3-litre normally aspirated V8 engine, which generates 452 horsepower and 358 lb-ft of torque, provides the power. It’s a Ferrari, and these vehicles are quite quick. California can reach a top speed of 193 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.6 seconds. The car is priced at Rs 3.13 Crore in India, reports Carwale.

Maserati Quattroporte

The Maserati Quattroporte is just another beautiful car in Jeremy Renner’s garage. This exotic car packs a sleek look with the DNA from a company popular for making some of the most good-looking cars. It has a power 425 hp V8 and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in under 5.2 seconds. The luxury car’s price starts at Rs. 1.71 Crore and goes up to Rs. 2.12 Crore.

Tesla Model S

The Hawkeye star also enjoys One of Tesla’s most well-liked and commercially successful vehicles,is the Model S. It offers the best driving range of all cars, great appearance, and amazing torque. It has two electric motors that provide 765 horsepower and 713 lb-ft of torque. The Model S accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 2.5 seconds and has a top speed limit of 130 mph. While the car is not yet available in India, it is expected to be launched in January 2024 in the expected price range of Rs 70.00 Lakh to Rs 1.00 Crore.

Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque is a better family-friendly option because Jeremy Renner now has a happy family with his daughter. A 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 296 horsepower is included with the Evoque. Despite being a family SUV, the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. According to reports, the SUV costs Rs 72.09 Lakh.

Mercedes-Benz W13

Among the collection of cars owned by the Hollywood actor, this vicious machine is one of the most intriguing. He loves stunning sporty sports automobiles and this vintage German automobile. While shopping, he recently bought a Mercedes-Benz SL 280 (W113). The car has a manual transmission and a six-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower. Like all classic cars, this one is famous more for its distinctive looks and aesthetic than for its powerful engine. One of those automobiles you should test drive before depending on the specifications on paper is this vintage Mercedes. As per the Auto Hindustan Times report, the car price starts at ₹ 1.02 Crore and goes up to ₹ 1.02 Crores.

