Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of the most successful actors in the south film industry. For nearly two decades of his illustrious acting career, he has delivered a wide range of successful movies. He has appeared in Bollywood films like Phoonk, Phoonk 2, Rann, and Rakta Charitra.

Over the years, the actor has developed massive wealth. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 150 crores. The actor is also a car enthusiast and has a fleet of expensive cars in his garage. So let’s take a look at his car collection.

Volvo XC90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thevolvoking82

Kiccha Sudeep loves SUVs and he bought the shiny red Volvo XC90 back in 2018. The car is reportedly available in three variants- the D5 Momentum, Inscription, and T8 Excellence. The Makkhi actor purchased the most expensive variant – T8 Excellence. As per Indian Auto, the actor is estimated to have shelled out Rs 1 crore to take this massive SUV home. This variant is powered by a T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain which unleashes a maximum power of 400 PS and a top torque of 640 Nm.

Jaguar XJL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buéde carro – Automóveis Usado (@buedecarro)

The British luxury car has everything you would expect from a luxury sedan. Vikrant Rona actor-owned car has a grand-looking design, a plush interior, and an impressive performance. This car derives power from a 3-liter 6-cylinder engine.

Jeep Compass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeep Compass S (@jeepcompasss)

The Jeep Compass is one of the most popular car brands among A-list celebrities and Kiccha Sudeep is one of them. Launched in 2017, the car quickly gained popularity in the Indian market. The luxury coupe is available at the starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two engine variants a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel engine. The engines can deliver a power output of 163 PS/250Nm and 17PS/350 Nm, respectively.

Jeep Wrangler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrangler Club India (@jeep_wranglers_india)

The American car brand is available with only one engine which is a 2.0-liter cylinder petrol engine that churns out 268PS of power and 400Nm of torque. It also comes with a 4×4 drive system across the range. Since Jeep Wrangler is the premium model of Jeep Compass, it is priced from Rs 63.94 lakh to Rs 68.94 lakh.

Range Rover Vogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Range Rover fan club (@rangerovercars_hub)

Range Rover Vogue is also another favorite car among film stars. Kiccha Sundeep is frequently seen driving in this SUV. It comes with a 3.0-liter engine that can put out a top power of 335 BHp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm. Reportedly, the actor bought the car for around Rs 2 crore.

BMW M5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW M5 2023 (@bmw_m5_2023)

The south film star added a special car BMW M5 to his collection earlier this year. Interestingly, it is special since it was a gift from one of the biggest Bollywood stars, Salman Khan. The German car is priced at Rs 1.7 crore.

