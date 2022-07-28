Vikrant Rona has to be one of the most awaited films of this year. Kichcha Sudeep – who will be seen as the titular character will be playing the role of an inspector in this adventure fantasy film. The movie has been made on a mega-budget as it required a lot of VFX work. However, the movie seems to have become the latest victim of piracy after it gets leaked on a number of illegal torrent websites.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie also stars, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was supposed to come out last year but the pandemic played the spoilsport and it got delayed. Other than the original language Kannada, the movie has also been dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, English, Malayalam and other languages.

Coming back to the topic, the early reviews for Vikrant Rona are impressive and people are appreciating Kichcha Sudeep’s performance. Many are also talking about the twist which takes place after the interval. Although it is expected that the film will do wonders at the Box office like RRR or KGF Chapter 2, but seems like torrent sites will be affecting the film’s business.

Just like other films, Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has been leaked by torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, movierulz along with a number of Telegram groups. These are the main sites that are always behind leaking big-budget films.

Although filmmakers and the government have taken a major step but they’re still unable to stop them. Even if they ban such sites, the owners somehow manage to create a proxy domain.

Other than Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona, other releases like Shamshera, Top Gun Maverick, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa, JugJugg Jeeyo, Dhaakad, Major, Runway 34, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2 and many more have become the victim of piracy.

