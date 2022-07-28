Tollywood actor Kichcha Sudeep is currently garnering love and positive response for his latest released film Vikrant Rona. Co-starring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is helmed by Anup Bhandari. As the film continues to make noise on social media and at the box office, the actor in his latest interview has opened up about him directing his Dabangg co-star Salman Khan. FYI, the superstar is the presenter of Vikrant Rona in Hindi Market.

The Makkhi actor also hinted at the possibility of him collaborating with Baahubali star Prabhas but on one condition. Here’s what the actor said.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, when Kichcha Sudeep was asked about if he will collaborate with Prabhas he said they can but there’s one condition. He was quoted saying, “Why not? Do we look like enemies? He is a very sweet guy, I met him once. If there is good stuff for both of us, I would love to. But not as a villain. With Dabangg, I am done as a villain. I have always been a protagonist. I don’t mind playing in a grey shade. I don’t want to be an out-and-out villain. The only time I played an out-and-out villain was in Dabangg. I did it happily for Salman sir. Otherwise, I am not that. With anyone else, it has to be a good role for both of us.”

In the same interview, Kichcha Sudeep also spilt the beans on working with Dabangg co-star Salman Khan and directing him. He revealed that the process has started last year and they will wait for some more time as he has to tell him the story, then he has to say a yes and then tell the time of coming to set. Sudeep said, “With Salman Bhai, it’s going to be like that. He is so busy with so many people writing for him. We keep discussing and it will happen at the right time. He has definitely seen the show reels which was around 18 minutes long before coming on board the film. He was impressed and has been linked with us since then.”

“I share a bond with him and have an equation. I didn’t go asking him, once he got to know that I am tapping the Hindi market, he said, ‘I am there for you’. It’s a very big thing. He is a big star, earning money left right and center. He was there for me and did his best for my film. It’s a huge thing for me. If he believes in something, he will do it,” added the Vikrant Rona actor.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and also has a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On the other hand, Prabhas has Adipursh, Project K and other films in the pipeline.

