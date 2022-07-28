Jjust Music’s first Pan India single Mashooka is being loved around the quarters. Its Hindi version is being enjoyed by all the pop song fans. Now that the Rakul Preet Singh starrer has been released in Hindi, makers are gearing up for the release of the song in Tamil and Telugu markets.

Advertisement

And to initiate that, they have announced that Superstar Allu Arjun will be presenting Mashooka in the Tamil And Telugu Market.

Taking to social media, the Mashooka makers wrote “Using 🌸🔥 to share the most exciting news of the day with y’all! So excited to share that we have none other than @alluarjun launching #Mashooka in Telugu and Tamil on 29th July! 💖⚡️”

Advertisement

Trending

Check out the announcement by Mashooka makers below:

Using 🌸🔥 to share the most exciting news of the day with y’all! So excited to share that we have none other than @alluarjun launching #Mashooka in Telugu and Tamil on 29th July! 💖⚡️ pic.twitter.com/015eBuqjOV — JjustMusic (@Jjust_Music) July 27, 2022

The music video stars Rakul Preet Singh as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens. She looks like a vision to behold, her aura is extremely powerful and her energy is vivacious throughout the music video.

The music video for Mashooka promises a very distinct pop world. The colours used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet Singh into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma!

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): John Abraham & Team Pace Up For Better Response, Largely Dependent On Word Of Mouth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram