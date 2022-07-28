Except for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, no other biggie has worked at the box office, thus leaving the entire Tollywood industry in a worry. Recently, we learnt that Tollywood’s producers’ guild has decided to put a halt on the shootings to sit and discuss the issues. One of the major problems is said to be superstars like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu charging exorbitant salaries. Now, there’s a solution being discussed for it and below is all you need to know.

Yes, the pan-Indian scene has definitely developed a lot, especially after the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. But the reality is, things aren’t consistent and if we talk Telugu industry alone, it has tanked miserably due to back-to-back flops and there’s only one remarkable success in the form of RRR. However, Rajamouli’s biggie too isn’t considered a hugely profitable venture as its buyers had to shed a lot of money to acquire it.

In order to tackle the situation, recently the producers’ guild of Tollywood decided to discuss the problems and how they can revive the industry with handsome profits. One of the issues causing headaches to the makers is said to be superstars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan charging hefty salaries. For example, the film’s cost shoots up to 130-140 crores when an actor charges 70-80 crores on a film with a budget of 60 crores, thus bearing more losses if the film tanks at the box office.

As per Tracktollywood.com, Telugu Film Producers Council has reportedly found a solution to it and interestingly, they are on a plan to cut off the salaries of mid-range stars and small-range like Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Pothineni and Akhil. It seems like superstars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to escape this pay-cut resolution. But we wonder how fair it would be as even a mid-range star is putting more effort into a film, sometimes even more than an established superstar.

What do you think, is the strategy fair enough to be applied? Share with us through comments.

