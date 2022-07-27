“Kalaga Thalaivan”, featuring Tamil actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, will be an action thriller and not a political film, its director Magizh Thirumeni has explained.

Talking to IANS, Magizh, who is known for his critically acclaimed superhit films such as “Thadam” and “Thadaiyara Thaaka”, said: “Many people seem to have the opinion that ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’ will be a political entertainer, but the fact is that this will be an action entertainer. This film is not about a guy getting into politics and reforming society.”

Udhayanidhi, who is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son, is a member of the state Legislative Assembly.

The film’s title “Kalaga Thalaivan”, which was disclosed only recently, got many to think that it may well be a political entertainer. Magizh, however, clarified: “Kalagam has many equivalents in English. The one that we think will be the most appropriate translation for our ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’ would be ‘Rebel Leader’.”

Magizh said the unit has completed the work on the entire film. “Post-production is now on in full swing and is on the verge of being completed,” he added.

Sources in the industry, meanwhile, have said the unit is considering getting actress Nidhhi Aggarwal, who plays the female lead in the film, to dub for her character as she has a good voice.

