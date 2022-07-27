Vikrant Rona: Over 800 VFX Artists Used To Create Kichcha Sudeep's Visual Spectacle!

Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience can barely keep their calm. It is expected to be a visually appealing film which has used more than 800 VFX artists to create their universe in 3D. Scroll below for some exciting details.

Advertisement

The makers brought together the best VFX artists to execute the visual wonder that the Kichcha Sudeep starrer is. In order to perfect the scenes, the makers rehashed and planned the scenes over and again.

Advertisement

Vikrant Rona is said to be the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema. Talking about the same, the lead actor Kichcha Sudeepa says “The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film”.

Talking about the same, director Anup Bhandari says “The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor-made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy”.

Vikrant Rona is one of the most ambitious projects of Kichcha Sudeep. The film is one of a kind thrilling experience. Not only is the film a visual wonder but is also very rich with content, music and talent.

Vikrant Rona is slated to be released worldwide in 3D on July 28. It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. The film, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. It will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Creates A Thunderous Record By Making Over 100 Crores From A Single Cinema Chain Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram