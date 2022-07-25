Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 with Nuvvila and since then he has appeared in several films Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu and Life is Beautiful. His 2017 film Arjun Reddy became a blockbuster and things turned around for him.

Deverakonda is now listed amongst the most versatile actors in the country and has become one of the highest-paid actors today. Needless to say that the actor leads a super luxe life and has several cars parked in his garage. Let’s have a look at it now.:

Mercedes Benz GLC

Vijay Deverakonda is the proud owner of Mercedes Benz GLC which is worth Rs 68 lakh in India, as per Car Dekho. The luxury SUV comes with 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. It is a 5-seater 4-cylinder car and has a length of 4658mm, a width of 1890mm, and a wheelbase of 2873mm.

Volvo XC 90

As per Carwale, the Volvo XC90 is hailed as the safest ride in the world since it comes with advanced safety and comfort with a 7-passenger capacity. Liger star’s SUV is powered by a 2.0L supercharged 4-cylinder engine which produces a power of 400 hp and 640 Nm. The car offers a top speed of 180 kph & can go 0-100 in 5.6 seconds. The price starts at Rs. 90.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.31 crore.

Range Rover

It is one of the most loved SUVs among Indian celebrities, and Vijay Deverakonda joins the list of A-list celebs who own the beasty Land Rover Range Rover. Priced at Rs 4.38 crore, the luxury SUV is a 7-seater 8-cylinder car that comes with a length of 5052mm, a width of 2209mm, and a wheelbase of 2997mm. It comes in 37 variants – the base model of Range Rover is 3.0 I Diesel SE and the top variant is Land Rover Range Rover 4.4.

Ford Mustang

This is certainly one of the most luxurious four-wheelers parked in the Mahanati actor’s garage. Priced at Rs 74.61 lakh in India, it has a maximum power of 395bhp@6500+-50rpm and a maximum torque of 515Nm@4250+-50rpm.

BMW 5 series

Another favourite German car among Indian celebrities. Vijay Deverakonda-owned luxury sedan is a five-seater that offers a powerful engine and an 8-speed gearbox. The 530d M Sport variant produces 261 bhp and 620 Nm of maximum power and maximum torque, respectively. The sedan comes with four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with a six-cylinder diesel. Reportedly, the German car prices start at Rs 63.90 Lakh and go up to Rs 74.00 Lakh.

