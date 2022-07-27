KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash was touted to be a big thing at the box office, but what it did is beyond words. Not just did it manage to bag historic profits in India, but the film even went on to cross the 1000 crore mark globally. The latest we hear is about the magnum opus creating another history by making over 100 crores from a single cinema chain alone.

Released on 14th April, the KGF sequel started with a bang by collecting over 100 crores on opening day in India. With all the hype and terrific word-of-mouth, it sustained really well even after the euphoria of the first week. It even recently completed 100 days of theatrical run.

Coming to the new record, KGF Chapter 2 has done the all-time high business of 124 crores in PVR Cinemas alone, as per Tracktollywood.com. It surpassed the numbers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which made 93.7 crores from the cinema chain. Other biggies of this year include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (47.4 crores), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (45.8 crores) and Vikram (26.6 crores).

Speaking about the lifetime collection, KGF Chapter 2 has earned 1230 crores at the worldwide box office. In India, it earned 856 crores with 434.62 crores coming in from the Hindi version alone.

Recently, Hombale films thanked audiences all over the country for the love showered as KGF 2 completed 100 days. “This is just a beginning,” Hombale films underlined on social media. The film released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages and broke all the records at the box office in all languages. Hombale films celebrated the big success by sharing snippets from the movie on social media.

