Aamir Khan is coming up with his biggie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release on 11th August. The actor is trying his best to make the film reach every corner in different languages. For the Telugu version, he has collaborated with a megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently spilt beans about why he opted for Salman Khan and not Aamir for an extended cameo in his Godfather.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As mentioned above, the Acharya actor is presenting the Telugu version of LSC. It was yesterday the Telugu trailer of the film was unveiled and both the stars had a fun conversation at the launch event.

At the trailer launch event, Aamir Khan shared that when Chiranjeevi decided to come on board for Laal Singh Chaddha, he thanked him for lending support and promised the Acharya actor to return the favour by being in one of his biggies. He further jokingly confronted him about favouring Salman Khan over him for an extended cameo in Godfather. The megastar responded, “The character didn’t need someone with heart and brain but needed someone for their physicality, and that’s why we went with Salman,” breaking into uncontrollable laughter.

Meanwhile, sibling director duo Russo Brothers, who are currently in India for the promotions of their upcoming streaming film ‘The Gray Man’, were treated to a scrumptious Gujarati dinner spread by Aamir Khan at his Mumbai residence.

Aamir, who was invited to the premiere of ‘The Gray Man‘, which stars Hindi-Tamil star Dhanush along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, couldn’t make it to the film’s premiere because of his tight schedule as his Laal Singh Chaddha is about to bow down in theatres. To make up for The Russo Brothers, the Bollywood superstar invited the duo and Dhanush along with the team of ‘The Gray Man’ for dinner.

