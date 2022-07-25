Starting his career as a Sandalwood star, Yash is now a nationwide sensation. In 2018 with KGF Chapter 1, we got to know about his potential and it was just a first step towards becoming a pan-Indian phenomenon. In April this year, KGF Chapter 2 took over and the rest is history. The actor is now back in news but this time it’s more of an amusing reason.

As most of us know, KGF Chapter 2 did a splendid business of over 1000 crores at the box office. After making monstrous numbers in theatres, the film is garnering record-breaking viewership on OTT and amid it, the rumours about KGF Chapter 3 are keeping us hooked daily. Now, the KGF star is once again making the noise but for a different reason.

As per one viral video on the internet, Yash’s doppelganger is seen playing a band at a wedding. He is dressed just like a KGF star with a shiny suit and is seen with a long bushy beard and a hairstyle similar to Rocky bhai. As expected, netizens are dropping some hilarious reactions in the comment section.

One user wrote, “KGF Chapter 3’s plot revealed.” Another one wrote, “Man on a secret mission”. “When all goldmines were sealed by police,” reads another hilarious comment.

Have a look at Yash’s lookalike below:

Meanwhile, Hombale films which delivered the biggest pan-India blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, recently thanked audiences all over the country for the love showered as the mega super hit movie completed 100 days last Friday. “This is just a beginning,” Hombale films underlined on social media.

The film starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty has put the Kannada film industry on the national map.

