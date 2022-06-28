Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be appearing as a celebrity guest on the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

Advertisement

Mika Singh had expressed to the production, before the start of the show, that he wants a girl like Raveena Tandon as his life partner or ‘vohti’.

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon says: “I am very excited to see Mika and I am going to be helping Mika with choosing that one person who will be spending her life with him. The tables have turned on the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ and I am very happy to be a part of this show.”

“I hope Mika and his ‘Vohti’ will try to understand each other with time and treat each other with love and respect. I wish them all the best,” she concludes.

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ airs on Star Bharat.

Must Read: Umar Riaz’s Rumoured Girlfriend Manpreet Kaur Is A Wild Card Entrant In Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram