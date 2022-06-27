A 76-year-old contestant named Lakshmi stunned the judges on ‘DID Super Moms’ with her dance performance.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani, Urmila Matondkar and choreographer Remo D’Souza, who will be seen as judges praised her for her energetic dance moves on Marathi song ‘Zingaat’ followed by ‘Bhangra’ on ‘Sauda Khara Khara’.

Lakshmi gave each judge of ‘DID Super Moms’ Rs 10 to buy sweets for themselves as a blessing.

Bhagyashree Dassani mentioned: “I’m truly amazed to see how energetic and enthusiastic you are Aaji. I have seen so many performances today and a lot of contestants have requested water after their performances. But, I am shocked to see that despite your age, you performed with twice their energy and didn’t even request for water.”

Remo D’Souza also added: “You are truly an inspiration, and your energy is really amazing. I have received so many awards and money over the past decade, but this Rs 10 is special and precious for me.”

Previously, Bollywood’s well-known choreographer and judge of ‘DID Super Moms’ Remo D’Souza was surprised to see his ex-assistant Deepika giving an audition with her baby. He saw her after almost 6 years.

He revealed how he always felt Deepika was very talented, but she suddenly stopped working six years ago and they lost contact after a point. Seeing her perform so well and follow her passion once again, Remo even promised to help build her career once again.

