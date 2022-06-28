Umar Riaz's Rumoured Girlfriend Manpreet Kaur Is A Wild Card Entrant In Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti?

Reality TV star and rumoured girlfriend of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Umar Riaz, Manpreet Kaur is making a wild card entry in the reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

The show already sees many beautiful girls trying to impress the popular singer Mika Singh. He is in search of his bride with the Swayamvar.

A source close to the show said: “Manpreet has already started shooting for the show. Her glimpse can be seen in the recent promo. She will be the wild card entrant in the show. The actress seemed excited about making her entry to impress the singer.”

Manpreet Kaur has won the fourth edition of ‘Love School’ along with Sunny Cheema. The duo broke up after being in a living relationship for some time.

Manpreet has also featured on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘

