Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been at the receiving end ever since his n*de photoshoot was released last week. An NGO in Chembur filed an FIR against the actor claiming that his pictures hurt the sentiments of women. Soon it became a national issue that triggered heated debates countrywide.

This is not the first time that Ranveer has been at the center of criticism. Back in 2016, the Gully Boy star was slammed for appearing in an outdoor ad campaign for fashion brand Jack and Jones. The advertisement was displayed on several billboards in multiple cities.

The outdoor leg is the extension of the brand’s first-ever India-specific ad campaign that featured Ranveer Singh was seen dressed in formal attire carrying a woman on his shoulders about to enter an elevator. The woman, who was also dressed in Western formals, is shown smiling as the elevator boy was seen smirking and opening the door. The suggestive ad states, ‘Don’t Hold Back. Take your work home.’

Take a look at the ad campaign below:

Please log your complaint against this ad on this link. Totally inappropriate and sexist. @pinthecreep @ascionline https://t.co/oLqiZ1ijhN pic.twitter.com/xyoaygcDF2 — ElsaMarie D'Silva (she/her) 🇮🇳 (@elsamariedsilva) November 19, 2016

A netizen shared the ad campaign on Twitter and soon barrage of criticism poured in. Many netizens claimed that the ad campaign featuring Ranveer is highly suggestive and reeks of sexism. As per India Today, soon the actor issued an apology statement that read, “It was important to give the brand the creative freedom while designing the campaign but I guess we got it wrong on one of those billboards. I am sorry this happened but it is a thing of the past. We rectified it immediately by having the hoarding taken down as early as possible from over 30 cities overnight.”

The fashion brand eventually removed the suggestive ad overnight from all cities and individually tweeted to the complainants apologizing for causing distress. As reported by Live Mint, Vineet Gautam, country head, of Bestseller India issued a statement that read, “As a progressive brand that is loved by youth the world over, we take our responsibility of always being respectful, as seriously as we do our bold attitude. We regret that a billboard of our current campaign has caused people distress. We did not intend to offend anyone, and have discontinued it immediately.”

