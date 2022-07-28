With each passing day, Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and a lot of exciting promos have been revealed. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and is the official remake of Forrest Gump. Scroll below for the latest update on its OTT release.

The latest trend of films hitting the theatre screens and then taking the digital route is here to stay. Just like all the Aamir Khan films, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. So those who wouldn’t be able to watch it at theatres for some unavoidable reasons, can always opt for comfort at their homes after a little while.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has grabbed eyeballs. Aamir Khan recently also held a special screening and showcased the film to all his South friends.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film will be released on 11 August.

