Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures, which had made the Tom Hank-starrer classic ‘Forrest Gump’.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ and is set to clash at the box-office against another Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, both of which are being released theatrically on August 11.

Talking about the move to distribute Aamir’s film, Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures, said in a media statement: “Like the original classic ‘Forrest Gump’, this movie is full of heart and hope and universally-relatable themes. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Laal and see India’s culture and history through his unique lens.”

Mark Viane, President International Theatrical Distribution, Paramount Pictures, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with V18 and Aamir Khan to bring ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to audiences worldwide.”

“This retelling of the Academy Award-winning motion picture ‘Forrest Gump’ is truly something special and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to experience this event film.”

On the musical front, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been getting a lot of positive response to its album which has proven to be successful in creating the buzz around the film.

The latest released song from the film, ‘Tur Kalleyan‘, is no different. Due to its encouraging vibe and motivating lyrics, the audience around the globe is appreciating the song. The dynamic duo of music composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya are behind the soundtrack, who has earlier worked with Aamir in the 2016 sports biopic ‘Dangal’.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

