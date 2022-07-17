Presenting the much awaited song of the year ‘Kesariya’ from Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva.

Advertisement

The power couple Ranbir & Alia will make you fall in love amidst the stunning visuals in the track!

The love anthem of the year, Kesariya, is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the soulful song has been sung by Arijit Singh in Hindi.

Advertisement

After watching the song Kesariya, all it could be called is the best wedding gift to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the Brahmastra team. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their respective families. A couple of weeks back, Alia also announced her first pregnancy with husband Ranbir. The actress shared an adorable photo from her ultra sonography that took social media by storm.

Coming back, along with Hindi, the viral track Kesariya has also been launched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni

Must Read: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Issues Clarification On Ranbir Kapoor Wearing Shoes In The Temple Scene: “In My Experience, We Only Take Off Our Shoes…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram