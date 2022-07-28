Bollywood vs South remains to be the most heated debate currently and we have seen several renowned figures from both sides expressing their views on it. Recently, a renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too joined in the debate and explained why B’wood films are failing miserably while South industries are blooming.

Post the pandemic of Covid, a huge change could be witnessed in the choices of the audience. If we talk only about the Hindi belt, people have shown more love towards Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Yes, there are some hits from Bollywood too but more inclination is towards the South origin films and they are also receiving global appreciation for the content and filmmaking.

Yesterday, at the trailer launch event of Dobaaraa, Anurag Kashyap shared his views on Bollywood vs South debate. He feels that filmmakers who are rooted in their genres are delivering successful films irrespective of the industry. “People who speak English are making Hindi films. Other filmmakers are attempting to make those films which they don’t usually, they’re trying to impress, changing genres. The moment we go rooted, our films will work,” Kashyap quoted.

Anurag Kashyap cites examples of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, crediting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anees Bazmee respectively, for sticking to what they do best. And the result is in front of us in the form of box office numbers.

Meanwhile, recently Aamir Khan addressed postponing his film, which was earlier slated to clash with KGF Chapter 2. He said, “I must say, Laal Singh (Chaddha) was supposed to release on that day, but fortunately for us Red Chillies was taking a little time on VFX and we got saved otherwise we would have come in KGF 2.’

