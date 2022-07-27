Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have given the Bollywood industry many memorable moments in their career. Starring together in various movies like Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, and Awara Paagal Deewana, the two have entertained the audience with their camaraderie. Recently, a clip from one of their classic hit films Sapoot has now been going viral on social media, and the reason is super hilarious!

Advertisement

For the unaware, Sapoot was released back in 1996 and was directed by Jagdish A. Sharma. The movie starred Akshay and Suniel alongside Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.

Advertisement

Recently, a netizen took it to his Twitter handle and uploaded a video featuring both Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The video was from the movie Sapoot showing the actors trying to save their sister from falling off the tall building. The clip on Twitter starts with the actress weeping, “Mere pass nahi aana”(Don’t come near me) while Akshay tries to stop her by saying, “Anju Rukh jao, Rukh jao Anju,” ( Stop Anju, please stop).

Continuing the scene, we see the actress tripping off the roof of the building and falling to her death. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty (as brothers) rushed to the edge of the roof yelling her name and saying “statue”. While this moment might have created a thriller emotion back in the day, now it has become a fun factor for netizens on social media. They took it to their Twitter account making this video go viral and having their laughs on the scene.

Check out the video and the reactions:

Exactly why I still have cable in my house! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022

@pavneetgill menu lageya sachi statue ho jayegi — TrBn8R (@JassiOyee) July 24, 2022

Well, she did play statue in the end! — Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022

Aisi films se hi toh logo ke juhu mein bunglow bane hain — Sonia Singh (@thesinghsonia) July 24, 2022

Baazigar minus the fun element — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 23, 2022

She did! Just that it was after hitting the ground 😆😆😆 — Bharat Ramakrishnan (@bharatpr87) July 23, 2022

Statue bann bhi jaati tab bhi gir jaati. Statue is not gravity proof. They should have just shouted “Pause”! — Banraakas (@ElonMaersk) July 24, 2022

For a moment I expected “statue” spell will work. — Sudna (@sudna007) July 23, 2022

There are people who will now watch the full movie to make sense of this scene. I am one of them… Damn you memers… — t. vignesh prabhu (@viggy_prabhu) July 24, 2022

End mein hamesha ke liye statue ho gai 🤘🏻 — naaz | नाज़ | ناز (@naazirology) July 24, 2022

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj which was released on 3rd June 2022. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie starred Akshay alongside Manushi Chhillar, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and many more. Akshay will next appear on Ram Setu which is set to arrive on big screens on 24th October 2022. The movie will see Akshay alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev among others. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Ghani which was released on 8th April 2022. The movie was directed by S. Thaman and saw the actor alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Varun Tej, Upendra Rao and many more.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: No Entry Mein Entry: Salman Khan To Kick-Start Shooting For Anees Bazmee’s Next Mass Entertainer From Early Next Year – Exciting Deets Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram