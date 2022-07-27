Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and it’s not just for his mass entertaining films but also his kind, calm and loving nature. His truest fans will know that Khan is one of the most heartwarming actors.

Advertisement

However, back in 2019, the actor made headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a video that went viral that year, Salman was seen slapping one of his guards. Read on to know the reason behind such grave action.

Advertisement

In 2019, a video by the Peeping Moon was shared by a netizen on Twitter in which Salman Khan was seen coming out from an event. The actor was making way through a pack of fans that had completely crowded the place to see him. While it seemed difficult for anyone to go through the crowd, Salman’s security managed to make way for the actor.

Amidst this chaos ensued which was recorded in the video, one of the guards who was protecting Salman Khan’s allegedly pushed a fan in the crowd to make way, but this did not settle well with the actor. The Dabangg actor was seen walking up to the guard and slapping him in front of everyone and warning him before leaving the area. While many bashed the actor for his actions, his fans also appreciated this humble and respectful side of his.

Check out the video:

On the professional front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next big project Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, today it was reported that Salman has confirmed January 2023 as his shoot schedule for No Entry Mein Entry. Anees Bazmee has also confirmed that his next mass entertainer after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the Salman, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan starrer and that the other casts will be decided in the next 15 days.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan slapping his guard for misbehaving with a young fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates and throwback stories make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: No Entry Mein Entry: Salman Khan To Kick-Start Shooting For Anees Bazmee’s Next Mass Entertainer From Early Next Year – Exciting Deets Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram