Earlier this year, Salman Khan left all his fans super excited after announcing that he would be shooting for the 2005 hit comedy film No Entry’s sequel titled ‘No Entry Mein Entry’. Since then every little detail regarding the film never fails to make headlines.

According to a recent scoop on the upcoming film, Salman is gearing up to commence the shoot of the film from January 2023! Read on to know more.

As per the exclusives of ETimes, right after Vikrant Rona’s promotional events were wrapped, Salman Khan had a word with Anees Bazmee (who is set to direct No Entry Mein Entry) and has reportedly told the director that he would prefer a January 2023 shoot scheduled for the film.

The exclusive further claims that when Anees Bazmee was contacted to confirm the same, Bazmee confirmed that Salman Khan find January 2023 the best time to shoot their next comedy-drama ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ and that they are planning to shoot the film majorly in Mumbai and some foreign countries too.

When Anees was asked about the rumours of him casting ten heroines for this film, he said, “I think most of them would be finalized in the next 15 days.”

Woah! That’s some concrete plan. Well, it looks like it’s now confirmed that after giving a blockbuster with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees is all set to get super busy with his next mass entertainer which will star Salman, Anil And Fardeen.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy working on his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi and is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Are you excited to see Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan once again reprising their roles in No Entry Mein Entry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

