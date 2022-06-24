A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present! Riding high on the mega-success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the dynamic collaboration that Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hold, the producer gifts India’s first GT – a posh Orange McLaren, to the talented actor – which happens to be the first car delivered in India.

Right from entertaining the masses in 2018 with their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the recent historic blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way and given major hits that have fortified their relationship.

The powerhouses not only gear up for yet another anticipated movie of the year Shehzada but the audiences will be treated with more such announcements in the coming few days.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director T-Series says, “The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifolds in multiple collaborations we’ve done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit.We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future.”

Talking about the car, the posh orange McLaren GT is said to have cost the producer around Rs 4.7 Crore. As per carwale.com, the McLaren GT comes with a 3994 cc engine and has a told speed of 326 kmph.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s next include Shehzada – the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ali Asgar, Manisha Koirala and more. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on November 4, 2022. He will also be seen in and as Freddy.

