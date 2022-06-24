Whenever a celebrity is spotted in public their fans try to take selfies but some go to the extent which makes actors feel uneasy. Something similar had happened with Sidharth Malhotra when the actor was spotted at Airport and a mother-daughter duo can be seen crying to take a picture with the Student of the Year star while making the actor uncomfortable. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Sid who impressed everyone with his acting skills in Shershaah will be next seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God.

Coming back to the topic, a video of Sidharth Malhotra is making rounds on Reddit where the actor is seen getting uncomfortable after a female fan touches him while taking pictures. At one moment the lady can be seen crying hysterically while at another she is smiling. As the woman gets too touchy Sid moves ahead but the lady along with her daughter starts crying and begs in front of security for a picture.

Soon after the video of Sidharth Malhotra was shared online, reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ye aunty aur iski beti airport mai hi rehte hai kya? I have seen them with other celebs as well and they always misbehave,” another wrote, “What are they crying in the end about? And what was all that touching? He was clearly not comfortable,” a third commented, “I’ve met Sidharth twice and his bodyguard is usually very strict. Idk why he isn’t there in this video.”

A fourth user commented, “Wtf and then these so-called fans will write smear campaign against the actor for being rude and arrogant,” a fifth user wrote, “I can’t get over the fact The woman was ugly crying and the moment she took the photo all the crying was gone like a switch and then after back to ugly crying.”

Apart from a number of big-screen projects, Sidharth Malhotra is also gearing up for his digital debut in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, which will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video.

