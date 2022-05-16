Sidharth Malhotra is currently on a roll as he’s working on some interesting projects. Although he’s full of talent, it was Shershaah that helped him open more doors in terms of opportunities. Reportedly, the actor who has a net worth of 10 Million Dollars (Rs 75 Crores) is living his life to the fullest. From a luxurious car collection and a number of brand endorsements to a massive house, let’s have a look at the lavish lifestyle of Siddharth Malhotra.

Advertisement

Sid started his career in the television serial Prithviraj and later went to work as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan. In 2012, the handsome hunk made his Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year, where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Advertisement

As of now, Sidharth Malhotra has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline that includes, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar’s Yodha, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhushan Kumar’s Thadam remake. On the other hand, he’s also roped in for Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force.

Net Worth

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has a massive net worth of 10 Million Dollars, which is Rs 75 Crores. As reported by Amar Ujala, being a successful actor at a very young age, Sid charges around 5-7 Crores per film. On the other hand, his monthly earnings are close to Rs 50 Lakhs.

Brand Endorsements

For ads, the actor charges around 2-3 crores. Sid has endorsed a number of brands that include, Oppo 5, Belvedere Studio, Hoppits Chocolates, Ponds, Sprite, Euro Fashions, Cornetto, Men’s Fair and Lovely, American Swan, Adlab’s Aquamagica, and Bru. Reportedly, he was also a brand ambassador for New Zealand Tourism.

Bike and Car Collection

Sidharth Malhotra has a Harley Davidson Dyna Fat Bob which is worth 16 Lakhs. He also owns two SUVs, Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic which is priced between Rs 56 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which is priced at Rs 1.8 crore.

House

Sidharth also owns a luxurious apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the cost of his apartment is not known but it is worth Crores. The interiors of Malhotra’s home have been designed by celebrity designer Gauri Khan.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Revealed Not Eating Beef, Pork, His Net Worth & How Is He Related To Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube