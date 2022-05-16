Bollywood fans are always intrigued to know about their favourite celebrities and their personal lives. Every time they post a photo or a video on social media, fans couldn’t help but adore the star and ask several questions in order to get closer to the actor. Salman Khan is one such actor who’s followed by millions across the globe who often take it Google to know about a few things about the superstar. On the occasion of Eid and his birthday, an ocean of fans gathers together outside his house to see his glimpses.

In terms of work, Salman is currently shooting for the 3rd installment of Tiger alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is in its post-production stage.

Recently, we came across a video which is from his promotional spree. In one of the segments, the superstar spilled the beans on his personal details. During his interview with Bollywoodlife, Salman answered some most of his Googled questions about him. The clip opens with a question about “What Salman Khan eats?” Answering the same question, the superstar says, “Everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork.”

Furthermore, Salman answers what he does on a Holiday, what he wears on his wrist and among other questions. When asked about what he loves, the actor gives one word answer, “Loyalty”. Later, when Salman Khan read, “Is Salman Khan related to Shah Rukh Khan” he answers this saying, “Yes! Yes, by love.” When another question read, “Is Salman Khan in a relationship?” he replied saying, “Yes! Salman Khan is always in a relationship.”

On the work front, Salman will next be seen Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He reportedly has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan too.

