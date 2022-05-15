Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies teaser was released online on Saturday after months of speculations. Love poured in from celebs and fans alike. Suhana Khan, who will play an important character in the Netflix series, even received some tips from her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.

King Khan shared his fatherly wisdom with his daughter and his millions of followers, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor…the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep…the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s wisdom touched on handling the celebrity life as well. He wrote, “You have come a long way baby…but the road to people’s heart is unending…stride forth and make as many people smile as you can. Now let there be Light…Camera and Action!”

Take a look at SRK‘s post below:

Suhana Khan, who seemed rather pleased with the her father’s wise words, simply wrote “love you papa.” Her comment also led to a sweet father-daughter exchange on the Instagram post. King Khan wrote, “@suhanakhan2 missing being with you. Take a day off from work come and give me a hug and go back!!”

Suhana then replied, “@iamsrk miss you more, no days off I’m a working actor now, just kidding on my way!!”

Suhana Khan’s brother Aryan Khan too had some sweet, loud shout-outs to his baby sister on Instagram. He took to his Instagram stories to root for Suhana and wrote, “Best of love baby sister. Go kick some a** Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it.” Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

