Bollywood playback singer and songwriter Mika Singh is all set to find his bride in a new reality show titled Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma have already flown to Jodhpur to be part of the festivities. Scroll down to know more.

The Swayamvar is not new in the Indian television industry. Previously, actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Ratan Rajput had also participated in reality shows years ago looking for their potential life partners.

Mika Singh’s good friend Kapil Sharma has flown down to Jodhpur to be part of the festivities. He even shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram that showed the comedian getting on a private jet. Kapil was seen sporting a blue printed shirt and white trousers as he waved toward the camera in the first picture.

In another picture, the comedian could be seen inside the jet with his crew. Sharing these pictures, Kapil wrote, “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur. kharcha bahut ho gaya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye.” Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after he shared the pictures, many celebs reacted to his post. Celebs like Mukti Mohan, Varun Sharma, Mahhi Vij, and Neeru Bajwa dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Some fans even wished Kapil Sharma a safe journey. Mika Singh also shared a video of Kapil Sharma being welcomed at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti will go on air from June 19, airing on Star Bharat. It will see Mika look for his life partner from among the several girls, who have registered to be a part of the show. Singer Shaan is hosting the show.

